Ethiopia: Geological Survey to Support Transformation

ADDIS ABABA- By identifying areas with potential for mining production to supply inputs to the industry, the Ethiopian Geological Survey (EGS) has been striving to support the country's transformation from agriculture to industry led economy.

Tamru Mersha, Communication Director at EGC told The Ethiopian Herald that currently EGS is particularly focusing on areas with the potential for industrial inputs and minerals production with a bid to support the industrialization ambition of the country.

He also stated that the institution is conducting studies to exploit mining potentials for industrial inputs such as potash, phosphate and other minerals as well as metal and metal related elements such as gold and tantalum.

The activities are believed to create more jobs and foreign currency. Discovery of geothermal minerals would also diversify the country's alternative sources of energy.

He also noted that currently EGS is not exploring natural gas potentials as potential areas have already been identified in parts of Ogaden, Nile basin and Tigray by a Russian company.

Based on mining potential surveys, various foreign companies are also engaging in mining sector especially natural gas exploration and development.

Moreover, metal and metal related minerals sector is also generating foreign currency, particularly through traditional gold mining, he added.

"If traditional gold producers supported scientifically, they can create more job opportunities and expand their earnings."

According to Tamru, this fiscal year Ethiopian geological survey is exploring 41 mining potential areas, of which 21 are potential gold mining sites.

Currently, a number of experts are conducting mining studies about potential places and taking samples at various corners of the country. After completion of laboratory samples and analysis, the discoveries will be announced to the public, he indicated.