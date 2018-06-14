14 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Quashes Decision to Send Chiloba On Forced Leave

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — Besieged Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba has triumphed against the decision by his employer to send him on a six month compulsory leave to pave way for internal audit.

The Employment and Labour Relations has quashed the April 6 decision saying it did not comply with the IEBC Act.

In his finding, Justice Stephen Radido has concluded that the polls body did not have contractual authority to send Chiloba on forced leave.

The judge found that IEBC had other contractual options available to them before making the move but it did not consider them.

"In my view the compulsory leave was tantamount to removing him from office without complying with the IEBC Act," he ruled.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati had defended the move insisting that sending Chiloba on leave was necessary to carry out comprehensive investigations into procurement related to last year's General Election.

It was contended that the resolution was made in good faith to enable the commission audit all major procurements made.

Chiloba had on his part protested the move accusing Chebukati of making a unilateral decision without following the laid down procedures.

Kenya

What Kenyans Think of Jaw-Dropping U.S.$26 Billion Budget

Kenyans have been left wondering for how long they must keep tightening their belts after what the national budget for… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.