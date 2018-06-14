Police at Keetmanshoop on Tuesday afternoon arrested a 45-year-old female teacher at Suiderlig Secondary School for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old Grade 9 school girl for sex.

//Karas regional crime investigations coordinator Chrispin Mubebo yesterday confirmed the teacher's arrest and said she faces charges of having committed an immoral act and abduction.

It is alleged that the teacher, whose name cannot be disclosed as she has not yet been charged, often took the girl, who is a pupil at the PK de Villiers High School, without her parents' consent to her house for "suspected sexual gain".

Mubebo said police launched a search for the girl when her parents reported that she had been abducted by the teacher, whom they suspected of being in an inappropriate romantic relationship with their daughter.

"After searching the teacher's house, police found the girl hiding in a wardrobe," he explained.

The teacher is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court today on charges of abduction and committing an immoral act.

The mother of the pupil, whose name cannot be disclosed to protect the identity of the minor, wants the //Karas regional education directorate to dismiss the teacher immediately.

"I feel hurt. How can we trust her as a teacher?", the girl's mother asked. "She must be taught a lesson."

According to the mother, her daughter left home on Saturday and was only returned by the police on Tuesday.

She added that people had informed her that her daughter went from a local soccer stadium to the teacher's house on Saturday.

"Since February this year, the teacher has been taking my daughter to her house on several occasions without permission and bought food, cellphones, clothes and shoes for her and eight other schoolgirls.

"Our child is not needy. Why should she buy her all those things?" she asked.

The girl's mother said she first reported the alleged inappropriate relationship between her daughter and the teacher to police on 19 April this year, hoping it would end.

Mubebo called on parents to immediately report any immoral acts committed against their children to the police.

"We will have no mercy on them, but arrest them to deter would-be [offenders]," he stressed.