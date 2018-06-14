Namibia: Kariseb Re-Elected Omaheke Council Chairperson

The regional councillor for the Kalahari constituency, Ignatius Kariseb, was on Tuesday re-elected chairperson of the Omaheke Regional Council.

Kariseb, who has been at the helm of the council for the past seven years, is joined by Okorukambe regional councillor Raphael Mokaleng and Erwin Katjizeu of the Otjinene constituency on the management committee.

Mokaleng and Katjizeu were also re-elected to the committee.

Kariseb and Mokaleng are members of the Swapo Party, while Katjizeu is on a National Unity Democratic Organisation ticket.

The election was done in line with Article 109 (3) of the Namibian Constitution, which requires members of the regional councils to elect, from among themselves, members for the management committees every two years and six months.

The term of the previous management committee, which was elected on 4 December 2015, ended on 3 June 2018.

"Council will continue to invest in the quality of life of its constituents by improving service delivery to uplift their living standards and reducing extreme poverty," Kariseb said in his acceptance speech.

He informed the electorate that the regional council was working on modalities to improve the conditions of houses in the region, and implement rural development programmes.

Kariseb further revealed that N$83,3 million had been allocated by the go-vernment for the construction of service infrastructure in all settlements and growth points in the region during the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, from 2018/19 to 2020/21.

The settlements and growth points include Buitepos, Epukiro Post 3, Tallismanus, Summerdown, Aminuis, Omitara, Corridor 13, Tsjaka, Drimiopsis and Eiseb 10.

