Kenya: Muslims Assured of Security During Idd-UL-Fitr

Kwale County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo has assured Muslim faithful of tight security ahead of the Idd-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The government has declared Friday a public holiday as Muslims all over the world begin celebrations to mark the end of Holy Month of Ramadhan this weekend.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Ngumo said stringent measures have been put in place across the county to enhance security before, during and after the celebrations.

"Police are on high alert to ensure there will be no security hitch," he said.

EXTRA CAREFUL

The commissioner revealed that police patrols will be enhanced to thwart any security threat.

He commended the public for conducting a peaceful Ramadhan and wished them happy celebrations.

"Let us continue this way in maintaining peace as we near the end of Ramadhan," he said.

He thanked the security agents and other stakeholders for improving security in the county.

He advised all road users to be extra careful as they travel to celebrate with their families.