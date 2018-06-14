14 June 2018

Government of Ghana

Ghana: Samuel Otu Senior High School Receives New School Bus

The Member of Parliament for Tano South, Mr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, has presented a sixty-seater bus to the Samuel Otu Senior High School at Techemantia in the Brong Ahafo region.

Presenting the keys to the Headmaster of the School, Mr Evans Asare, Mr Sekyere pledged government's commitment to developing every sector of the economy.

He disclosed that the Bechem-Techimantia road and many more in the Municipality including the Derma-Asuoso road would be tarred after documentations were completed.

On his part, the Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Collins Offinam Takyi, said government, through the Tano South Municipal Assembly, had implemented a number of projects and programmes to improve the life of people in the Municipality.

Mr Asare, on his part, thanked the MP for the kind gesture and promised to put the bus into good use.

The Krontihene of Techemantia, Nana Ampong Kromantain, who chaired the function, expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament and the Municipal Chief Executive for the roles played to acquire the bus for the School.

