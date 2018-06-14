Ghana: Municipal Chief Executive Visits Examination Centres

press release

The Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Collins Offinam Takyi, has toured the Examination Centres where the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Municipality.

Forty-Five Junior High Schools with a total population of 1, 577 candidates, comprising 756 boys and 802 girls wrote the examinations at three examination centres-- Bechem, Derma and Techimantia--while 19 candidates did not turn up.

Mr Takyi said government had played its part by organising free mock examination for the candidates and said the purpose of that exam was to prepare the candidates to be acquainted with the rules and regulations regarding the writing of the examination.

He reminded the candidates that their school fees and their examination fees had been fully paid by government and urged candidates to do their best to ensure they passed the examinations and gained admission into Senior High School.

Mr Takyi advised the candidates not to panic since the questions they were going to meet were what they had been taught in school by their teachers and cautioned them against examination malpractices or sending their mobile phones to the examination halls as that could lead to the cancellation of their papers.

The Tano South Municipal Director of Education, Mrs Mabel Botokro, reiterated the call not to carry foreign material into the examination halls, and urged teachers and supervisors to refrain from any act which would undermine the conduct of the examination in the municipality.

Source: ISD (Barnie K. Agyeman)