Rwanda: Rdb to Shut Down Discriminatory Businesses

The Rwanda Development Board has issued a stern warning to tourism operators and service sector players that they risk being shut down if found to be discriminatory.

The warning specifically targets entities including restaurants, nightclubs, tour operators, guides and hotels.

Closure of a business will be the third strike after following an official warning then a fine for businesses that are found guilty of violating laws on discrimination.

The statement by RDB which is the main tourism promotion agency comes in the heels of allegations of discrimination against an albino in a city nightclub.

The nightclub, Cocobean, came under the spotlight after one of its revelers, Nodumo Ncomanzi from Zimbabwe claimed she was denied entry because she is an albino.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the regulator of the country's service sector and other agencies are currently conducting an investigation into the matter promising to take action.

According to the anti-discrimination law in Rwanda, any person who commits the crime of discrimination and sectarian practices shall be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years and is liable for a fine of up to Rwf1 million.