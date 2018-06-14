South Africa: Power Supply Constrained Due to the Effects of Industrial Action

press release

The generation and distribution of electricity across Eskom’s network is constrained today due to the acts of sabotage and intimidation that characterise the current industrial action by members of the trade unions.

There have been several incidents of road blockades, attacks on staff, and wilful damage of electricity infrastructure. As a result, all road coal deliveries have been stopped for security reasons. The safety of all our employees is of paramount importance to us during this time.

Coal deliveries by rail deliveries and conveyor belts still continue to operate, albeit at limited capacity.

The power stations that are worst-affected by the industrial action are Hendrina, Camden, Kendal, and Arnot.

We appreciate and thank our employees who continue to work hard to keep the lights on.

Eskom will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms.