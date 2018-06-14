14 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Ghana Appoints Abedi Pele to Help Run Football After Bribery Scandal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Abedi Ayew Pele/Facebook
Abedi Pele (file photo).

Former Ghana captain Abedi Pele has been appointed to help run football in the country in the wake of a corruption scandal that saw the government dissolve the sport's governing body.

Pele, a three-time African footballer of the year who played most of his club football in Europe, was named in a five-member interim committee to manage the sport.

Other members include businessman Kofi Amoah and the president of the Ghana League Clubs Association Cudjoe Fianoo, according to a government statement on Wednesday.

Another member is Osei Kofi, who played for Ghana in the 1960s and is now a church minister.

The High Court of Ghana on Tuesday granted a request from attorney general Gloria Akuffo to suspend the Ghana Football Association and its officials.

That followed the broadcast of a documentary in which the head of the GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, was accused of requesting $11 million from reporters posing as investors to secure government contracts.

Nyantakyi, who was a senior member of the sport's world governing body FIFA and regional equivalent the Confederation of African Football, has since stepped down.

Information minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said last week the documentary had highlighted "widespread fraud, corruption and bribery" at the GFA.

Urgent action was needed to "sanitise" football administration, he added.

Ghana

Exim Bank Aids Govt's Economic Transformation Agenda

Within one year of its establishment, resulting out of the consolidation of three state-owned institutions - (Export… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.