Nigeria: World Cup - Cleric Cautions Fans Against Violence At Viewing Centers

Pastor Akin Andrew of Word of Life Church, Ilorin, has advised youths in Nigeria to avoid trouble at viewing centers while watching the World Cup that kicked off in Russia on Thursday.

Andrew gave the advice in Ilorin on Thursday while speaking with Newsmen.

He said youths must tolerate one another as football fans and avoid unnecessary argument that might disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in viewing centers.

According to the clergyman, the World Cup comes every four years and should be seen as entertainment and not an avenue to foment trouble.

"Everywhere will be busy with football, especially viewing centers where both adults and children will gather to catch fun and enjoy the football matches.

"Football is bound to generate argument among fans. We must learn to control our emotions while in public gathering like viewing centers in order not to hurt anybody.

"Fans must comport themselves with maturity and should not be threats to others in viewing center as there is nothing to gain from violence.

"Let us support our own darling Super Eagles of Nigeria with maturity and without causing chaos at viewing centers," he said.

The pastor also called on owners of viewing centers to be watchful and be security conscious during the competition.

"Viewing centers' operators should always assess people before allowing them in to watch matches to stem violence," Andrew said. (NAN)