Nigeria: All Set for NURTW United Boxing Championship in Ibadan

Former Universal Boxing Champion, Mojeed Okedara, says the maiden National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) United Boxing Championship will help revive the sport in Nigeria.

Mojeed Okedara, who doubles as the Chief executive officer of Mojifrcan Global Events Management (LLC), is sponsoring the tournament billed for August 10 at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan.

It will attract 10 professional bouts in 10 weight categories, including two national title bouts, one West Africa title, one ABU title and six international and local contests. The amateur category will feature 10 bouts on August 9 as part of the opening ceremony.

Okedara explained that there was the need to organise regular boxing championships for the country to do well at major championships.

President Mohammed Buhari and National APC leader, Bola Tinubu are among top dignitaries expected to grace the event.

President of the Union, Alhaji Usman Najeem Yasin said their aim was to use the event, which coincides with their 40th Anniversary, as platform to contribute to the development of youths and sports in Nigeria, especially the growth of professional boxing.

He said that Nigeria, which has dominated global boxing in in the past, has witnessed a great decline in the sports.

Chairman of NURTW Southwest zone 2, Alhaji Taofeek Oyerinde, Lagos state (NURTW) chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, Ondo state (NURTW) chairman, Mr. Idajo, Osun state chairman, Alhaji Lekan salami and the chairman of Ekiti and Ogun state chapters have thrown their weight behind the event.

Musical artists will perform a spiced cultural display as part of activities lined up to celebrate the 40 years anniversary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

There will also be an awards ceremony to honour those who have contributed towards the growth of boxing in the country.

Royal fathers expected to grace the event includes the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (chief launcher of the championship belts), Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Otunba Gani Adams, amongst others.