Kenya: DP Ruto and Kalonzo Defend Unity Deal

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is ready to work with Kalonzo Musyoka to change the face of politics in the country.

The deputy president said the newfound unity between leaders in the government and those in the opposition is sign of maturity in Kenyan politics.

He added that it has signalled a paradigm change in politics in the country to one defined by policies and ideologies and not one dictated by tribe, religion, and political affiliations.

UNITY

"We are all Kenyans and we will not be divided in terms of tribe, region and religion. Do not worry about those who talk about our meeting. They will talk all day and sleep at night," said Mr Ruto while speaking at an Iftar dinner, which breaks the daylong fast for Muslims during the month of Ramadhan.

The dinner was hosted by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday at City Hall.

Mr Kalonzo said that the handshake and 'hugshake' witnessed in the country does not mean that the opposition is dead, pointing out they will still check on the government.

He added that the opposition working together with President Uhuru Kenyatta does not mean that Nasa has joined Jubilee.

Mr Kalonzo reiterated that they will keep the government on its toes in the fight against corruption, saying that theft of public money is a vice that must be fought by both set of leaders and the opposition will not relent in pushing the government to eradicate.

The dinner was attended by other leaders including Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, MPs George Aladwa, George Theuri, and former legislator Ishrad Sumra as well as Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi.