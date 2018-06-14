Ghana: Three Armed Robbers Jailed 120 Years

A Koforidua Circuit Court has sentenced three notorious armed robbers to 120 years imprisonment.

The convicts, Kwame Asare, alias Boys Abr3, Kofi Yakubu, alias Cobra, and Samuel Berfi Appiah, alias Oscar, would serve 40 years each in prison.

The court presided by Janet Animah Marfo, also ordered the convicts to pay Gh¢66,000 being the cost of a Toyota Camry they snatched from the complainant and GH¢5,500 being the cost of an Apple beat pill speaker, HP Laptop and one iPhone to the complainant.

The three convicts had earlier been jailed 20 years each for their involvement in another robbery case, and all the sentences are to run concurrently.

Meanwhile, the court will on Wednesday June 13, 2018, deliver judgement on another robbery case involving the convicts.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ebenezer Tetteh, described the convicts as "notorious and a specialized car snatching syndicate", who operated and terrorized car owners in the Koforidua area and the region at large.

He said after snatching cars of their victims, the robbers beat and tie the victims, lock them in the car boot, drive away and dump the suffocating victim into the bush, and abscond with the car as well as other stolen items.

DSP Tetteh said that the Regional Police Command was pleased with the sentence, which was a boost to the fight against crime, adding that it would serve as a deterrent to other robbers and car snatching syndicates.

The convicted persons he said were arrested following information received by the Suhum Police Command at about 11:30pm on Wednesday February 7, 2018.

DSP Tetteh said a search conducted in their room revealed a stethoscope and one sphygmomanometer, and their victims upon hearing about their arrest, rushed to the Regional Police station to identify the robbers.