Liberia: Resist Sexual Gender Base Violence

A Liberian educator Dennis Momo Dickerson urges female graduates of the Second Cycle Training Program of the Vick International School of Professional Studies in Po River, Lower Montserrado County not to compromise any instant of sexual gender base violence from instructors of the school.

Mr. Dickerson, who is Director for Women Affairs at the Korlu Women and Skills Training Institute (KWI) in St. Paul Bridge community, Bushrod Island warns that compromising SGBV could endanger their growth and development.

He notes that there are instructors in some schools across the country whose primary motive is only to entice female students to have sexual intercourse with them for grades.

He underscores it is time female students take courage in exposing those 'bad' teachers who are totally against their progress, adding "Don't compromise your body for grades because your body is your pride."

He calls on government to carry out increase awareness in villages, towns, and cities throughout Liberia to educate vulnerable girls on SGBV and how to resist advances from men bent on spoiling their future.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, one of the graduates Comfort P. C. Barcon, explains they enrolled at the institute to avoid men enticing them with money and material gifts in return for sexual favor.

She admonished her colleagues not to allow themselves to be swayed by things of this world, which are not only deceptive but temporary. Comfort continues that any female who does not respect her body and just gives herself to any man because of money or hard time is heading for serious destruction, cautioning that they risk contracting diseases that could shorten their lives.

During the program, 100 women received certificates after completing studies in various disciplines, including sewing, cosmetology, tie and dye, among others. Fourteen of the graduates also received goodwill materials such as soap making and tailoring machines from several women representatives who graced the ceremony for outstanding performance in the classroom.