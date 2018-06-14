14 June 2018

Liberia: Lawmaker Promises to Rally Support for Women Bill Passage

By Bridgett Milton--Edited By Winston W. Parley

Women Legislative Caucus Chairperson and River Cess County District #1 Rep. Rosanna Schaack has promised the women of Liberia that she is at the Legislature for the passage of women bills that are in committee rooms.

Speaking at a mock legislative session at the Capitol Building Wednesday, 13 June, Rep. Schaack said there are few gender bills still in committee rooms. She says the Legislature will do its best to rally support for the passage of those bills.

Also speaking, the Gender Coordinator at the office of Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor says for women to move forward, they have to work together and help each other and not to look at other women differently.

For her part, Bong County District #4 Rep. Moima B. Mensan says domestic violence should not be looked at from one side, saying the factors that cause violence should be looked at.

