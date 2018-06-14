Ghana: 11 Die, 54 Injured in Horrible Accident

A total of 11 people died and 54 were injured when two buses collided head on at Asuboi, near Teacher Mantey, in the Eastern Region, on Wednesday.

The dead, which included six males and five females, have been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary, whilst the injured, including a two-year-old boy, are undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The accident occurred at about 4:30am and involved buses travelling from Aflao to Kumasi with registration number GS 835-15 and Techiman to Accra bound bus with number GN 6600-17.

The accident resulted in a huge traffic on that stretch of the road and attracted a large crowd, who rushed to the scene to catch a glimpse of the ghastly accident.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service, National Disaster Management Organisation and the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene to retrieved the remains of the victims, and rescue the injured from the mangled buses.

An Eyewitness told the Ghanaian Times that the two buses on reaching a section of Asuboi collided head on, leading to the death and injury to the passengers.

The Krabo Coaltar, District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Charles Ahiamale, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times yesterday, saying 10 people died on the spot, and one other at the Suhum Government Hospital.

The Police Commander said four people who were in critical condition had been transferred to other hospitals for treatment.

DSP Ahiamale said the police had commenced investigations into the cause of the accident.