President George Manneh Weah has assured Liberians of his government's support to providing equal opportunities to women and girls at all levels here. He said recently in Bong County that for too long discrimination against women and girls has persisted in all sectors of the country.

He promises that his government will do all to change the paradigm. According to President Weah, a fortnight ago, he informed the world at the European Development Day Submit in Brussels, Belgium, about his government's commitment to champion gender equality in Liberia.

"Today, I want to re-emphasize that the commitment I made in Europe that under my government, gender equality will be a priority in our national development plan, the Pro-Poor Agenda," he says.

He calls on all male government officials to sign up as "He-For-She" champions in the promotion and advancement of gender equality in Liberia.

He further calls on chiefs, elders, religious and traditional leaders to join him in committing to promote gender equality and to end all forms of violence against women and girls.

Meanwhile, Mr. Weah has lauded Gender Minister Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr for organizing the "All Men's Conference" which aimed at developing men's specific strategies to advocate and address key issues affecting women and girls in Liberia.

He describes the occasion as another milestone in buttressing the effort of his government in promoting gender equality and protecting the rights of all vulnerable groups including women, children and people with disabilities.

For her part, Gender Minister Williametta E. Saydee- Tarr says this year's "All Men Conference" seeks to address women and girls' issues from the male standpoint.

She adds that it is their hope that the conference will explore challenges to achieving gender equality and minimizing violence against women and girls and push for an increment in women representation at all levels of governance in the Country.

Madam Tarr says she expects that this all men conference will create the space where men will drop from gender blindness and become thoroughly committed to gender equality and follow the footsteps of President Weah, the Country's premium for the 'He For She' champion in the Country. The All Men's Conference is held under the theme: 'Gender Equality: A call for Men's Action Now-Repair the past and push women forward."