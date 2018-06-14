Liberia: Mansion Replies Cummings

The Executive Mansion has responded to reported criticism made against President George Manneh Weah by opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) leader Alexander Cummings, accusing the latter of being an alleged failed politician.

Presidential Press Secretary Sam Mannah says he is amazed by "the regurgitation of nothingness" being proffered by the Leader of opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

"It's quite astonishing that the failed politician who only came to the limelight a fortnight ago to pursue his desire to lead a nation he abandoned during its dark days would pretend to love it the most; to insinuate that he has the solution to its problems," Mr. Manneh said in a commentary Wednesday, 13 June.

The Press Secretary says what is amusing the most is that Mr. Cummings has the audacity to accuse President Weah of making questionable decisions, even going to the extent to suggest that the country is doomed for failure.

"While this is wishful thinking on the part of Mr. Cummings, I wish to inform him that governance is quite different from selling a bottle of Coke," Mr. Mannah says.

He argues that governance is about putting the right mechanisms in place to ensure that the needs of the citizenry are addressed; something he claims President Weah has done and continues to do since his inauguration five months ago.

Mr. Mannah argues that he cannot emphasize enough how committed the President is to bring about total transformation to the lives of the Liberian people, which is why he he says President Weah has put measures into place to stabilize and jumpstart the economy.

According to him, President Weah has embarked on a robust road construction initiative to finally address the major road deficit Liberia has been plagued with for decades, as well as focus on delivering tangibles for the Liberian people through the implementation of several impact driven pro-poor initiatives.

He says Mr. Cummings claimed that President Weah doesn't seem to have a strategy to govern.In response to that statement, Mr. Mannah claims that "delivering for the people you have lived with and known for the past five decades doesn't require a strategy."

Instead, the Press Secretary insists that it is provision of their basic needs and wants, adding that this is something President Weah has been doing, unlike Mr. Cummings who will need a strategy "because he doesn't understand the plight of the Liberian people."

He claims that Mr. Cummings doesn't understand the plights of Liberians owing to his protracted absence from the Country. As such, he says the ANC leader lacks proper understanding of the issues confronting the average Liberian.

"It's bemusing that with all the strategies Mr. Cummings put forth during the just ended elections, he was massively rejected by the Liberian people and his party was not able to win a single legislative seat," Mr. Mannah adds.

He says gone are the days when people used Liberia as a retirement farm, claiming that Liberians need true patriots, not tourists.The mansion's commentary against Mr. Cummings comes in the wake of recent media report that the opposition ANC leader Mr. Cummings has raised issues over the quality of the appointments made so far by President Weah, the recent loan agreements signed by government, among others.

Mr. Cummings is quoted to have said that the "early signs are not good" and that there seems to be no strategy and a clear vision from the ruling party, Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of President Weah.

Mr. Cummings is said to have expressed disappointment because he is seeing the repeat of what "we all promised to change when we all were in opposition," claiming that there seems to be no substance in the administration.