South Africa: Western Cape Mosque Attack Leaves Three Dead

Western Cape police have confirmed three deaths following an attack at a mosque in Malmesbury, outside Cape Town, in the early hours of Thursday morning. Worshippers appear to have been set upon by a man with a knife who was subsequently shot to death by police. The attack comes just over a month after an attack on a mosque in KwaZulu-Natal saw one man's throat slit and two others left badly wounded.

A Thursday morning attack on a Malmesbury mosque has been confirmed by both police and Muslim authorities, with the death toll currently understood to be at three people.

"Provincial detectives are currently combing the scene for clues following the stabbing to death of two people at a mosque in Malmesbury," the South African Police Service tweeted early on Thursday.

"Suspect armed with a knife fatally shot by police. IPID (the Independent Police Investigative Directorate) at the scene."

The involvement of IPID is required whenever a suspect is killed by police, as appears to have happened in this case.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has released a statement declaring itself "shocked to its core"...