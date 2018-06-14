Ethiopia: Customs Authority Seizes Smuggled Foreign Currency

Twenty-eight million Birr worth of foreign currency notes were confiscated last week. They were caught being smuggled from Addis Abeba to Adama.

The monies were seised while two individuals were trying to smuggle them out of Addis Abeba. The two individuals were arrested. The currencies included 765,234 dollars, 144,650 Durham, 908,167 Saudi Riyals and 7,538 Kuwaiti Dinars.

Another batch of currency about to be smuggled was seized at Babile earlier this year, according to Ahmed Ugas, deputy manager of the Ethiopian Revenues & Customs Authority (ERCA) at the Jijiga Branch.

These included 580,509 Saudi Riyals, 32,750 Durham, 1,851 Qatar Riyals. Another 31,664 dollars were caught at Wajala town this year.