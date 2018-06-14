10 June 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: WFP Ethiopia Gets New Head

World Food Program (WFP) Office in Ethiopia gets Steven Were Omamo (PhD) as its new head.

Omamo joined WFP in 2006, as chief of Social Protection & Livelihoods. He later served as director and representative to the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Abeba. He has also previously served as the Deputy Director of Policy and Programme, and Coordinator of Food Systems Strategy and Support at WFP headquarters in Rome.

Omamo has a doctoral degree in Agricultural Economics and a master's degree in International Development Policy from Stanford University, and an MSC in Agriculture Economics from University of Connecticut.

The WFP is a wing of the United Nations that address food insecurity across the globe. It is currently providing emergency food assistance to 3.3 million people in the Somali region.

