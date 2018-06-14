10 June 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia to Partially Privatise Major SOEs

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ethio Telecom
Ethio Telecom is one of the entities that may see more private investment.

Ethiopia is soon to partially privatise Ethio Telecom, Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopian Shipping & Logistics Services Enterprise and the Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation. The list also includes state-owned railways, sugar factories, industrial parks, hotels and manufacturing companies.

The Executive Committee of the Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) unanimously voted to partially privatise these enterprises last week after a two-day top-leadership meeting, which was the first since the premiership of Abiy Ahmed (PhD). However, the government will maintain a majority stake in the companies. Officials have indicated in the past that the government would look for alternative means of financing given debt that stands at over half of GDP and low tax revenue.

More on This

Ethiopia's Move to Open Key Economic Sectors to Spur Fast Development

The move by the Ethiopian government to open key economic sectors, among them Ethiopian Airlines, to foreign investment… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.