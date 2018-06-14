10 June 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Approves Cultivation of Bt-Cotton

Tagged:

Related Topics

After prolonged debates, Ethiopia has agreed to cultivate genetically modified cotton crops (BT-Cotton).

The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change approved the cultivation of scientifically engineered cotton to address the challenges of the textile industry.

In 2015 Ethiopia amended a biosafety proclamation, which opened door to genetically modified organisms (GMO). The proclamation was drafted by the then Ministry of Forest & Environmental Protection (MoFEP), Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), Ethiopian Institution of Agricultural Research (EIAR) and the Ministry of Science & Technology.

The amount of land allocated for cotton production is expected to reach one million hectares, producing 2.6 million tonnes of cotton a year by 2032.

Ethiopia

Managing Transition in Ethiopia: Averting a Looming Danger

Since the Neway Brothers' attempted coup d'etat of 1960, generations of Ethiopians have fought and died for the ideals… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.