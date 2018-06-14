Ethiopia: Ministry Approves Cultivation of Bt-Cotton

After prolonged debates, Ethiopia has agreed to cultivate genetically modified cotton crops (BT-Cotton).

The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change approved the cultivation of scientifically engineered cotton to address the challenges of the textile industry.

In 2015 Ethiopia amended a biosafety proclamation, which opened door to genetically modified organisms (GMO). The proclamation was drafted by the then Ministry of Forest & Environmental Protection (MoFEP), Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), Ethiopian Institution of Agricultural Research (EIAR) and the Ministry of Science & Technology.

The amount of land allocated for cotton production is expected to reach one million hectares, producing 2.6 million tonnes of cotton a year by 2032.