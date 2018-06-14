14 June 2018

Malawi: Parliament's PAC Demand Inquiry Into Admarc K7bn Abuse

By Owen Khamula

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has called for an inquiry into how state grain traders Admarc sold K7 billion worth of maize but abused the money.

PAC chairman Alekeni Menyani told parliament that Admarc realised the K7 billion but used the money on unknown activities without authorisation from Treasury.

"This was pure plunder of public resources," he said.

He said Admarc also realised money from the sale of fertilizer but the money has not been accounted for.

Menyani also told the unusually attentive parliamentarians that civil servants did not keep fuel registers deliberately because they were abusing the fuel.

"Transaction of fuel registers and storage ledgers should be well recorded. Almost all the departments and ministries were queried on fuel transactions," he said.

Menyani said it was surprising that when auditors asked controlling officers on the fuel and other money transactions, they failed to surrender them yet they were prompt to bring to PAC when summoned.

"We are of the view that these documents were solely prepared to deceive us," he said.

He therefore suggested that the current review system be reviewed and that the office of the auditor general should buy carbon dating machine which determines the dates when the documents were prepared.

