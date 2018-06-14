Rwanda Coffee to Be Showcased At the World of Coffee Exhibition in Amsterdam

Rwandan Coffee will be showcased at the World of Coffee exhibition in Amsterdam, The Netherlands from June 21 to- 23, the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) has confirmed.

The World of Coffee exhibition is Europe's largest coffee gathering and one of the world's distinguished coffee events.

Over 6000 coffee professionals will convene in Amsterdam for the event organized by the Speciality Coffee Association of Europe (SCAE), which Rwanda subscribes to.

Rwandan Coffee with its complex and diverse flavours will be exhibited and tasted by prominent European specialty coffee importers, roasters and retailers.

Officials say the 2018 edition of the World of Coffee will be another opportunity for Rwanda Coffee to reach thousands of coffee industry stakeholders as the exercise will generate business deals and seek more investment opportunities within the coffee sector in Rwanda.

"This is an invaluable experience for international coffee enthusiasts, key industry players and of course many other interested parties to discover and enjoy the specialty coffees from Rwanda', said Rwanda's envoy to Netherlands, Jean Pierre Karabaranga said.

A delegation of 15 exhibitors from Rwanda will participate in the exhibition. Their participation will be facilitated by a joint collaboration of the Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in The Netherlands and National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

The Rwandan exhibitors will also raise awareness about the up-coming 'African Fine Coffee Conference and Exhibition' to be hosted in Kigali in February 2019, he said.

