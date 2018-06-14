The Development Bank of Rwanda says that they are in the process of filling 4 senior management positions that were left vacant after resignation of the office holders.

The resignation of top officials last month in various departments within the bank follows the exit of the bank's former boss, Alex Kanyankole.

The Chief Executive of the Bank Eric Rutabana told The New Times that despite the resignations and vacancies, the firm's functions and strategies still remain unaffected.

"We have a functional structure and people holding the acting capacities as we seek to fill the vacant positions," he said.

He said that they are looking to fill the positions before the end of this month and were most likely going to hire from the banking sector staff.

This could further see the current high labour mobility trends within the local financial industry maintained.

The reasons for the resignations are still unclear but speculations have pointed towards quality of loans within the bank.

The bank is currently financing various national priorities in partnership with local financial institutions. Among the sectors they are working to finance is the energy and agriculture sector as well as national exports.

BRD is also managing the disbursement and recovery of university student loans following an agreement with the Ministry of Education.