14 June 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Brd Seeking to Fill Senior Management Vacancies

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Development Bank of Rwanda says that they are in the process of filling 4 senior management positions that were left vacant after resignation of the office holders.

The resignation of top officials last month in various departments within the bank follows the exit of the bank's former boss, Alex Kanyankole.

The Chief Executive of the Bank Eric Rutabana told The New Times that despite the resignations and vacancies, the firm's functions and strategies still remain unaffected.

"We have a functional structure and people holding the acting capacities as we seek to fill the vacant positions," he said.

He said that they are looking to fill the positions before the end of this month and were most likely going to hire from the banking sector staff.

This could further see the current high labour mobility trends within the local financial industry maintained.

The reasons for the resignations are still unclear but speculations have pointed towards quality of loans within the bank.

The bank is currently financing various national priorities in partnership with local financial institutions. Among the sectors they are working to finance is the energy and agriculture sector as well as national exports.

BRD is also managing the disbursement and recovery of university student loans following an agreement with the Ministry of Education.

Rwanda

Lessons for Polls in Zimbabwe, Cameroon and DR Congo

As Zimbabwe, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) prepare to hold historic polls in July, October and… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.