14 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Monaco Joins Race to Sign Gambia's Njie

By Sulayman Bah

French Ligue One heavyweights Marseille are locked in a tug-of-war with rivals Monaco as the race to sign Gambia's Yusupha Njie hots-up. Njie is interesting Europe's big guns following an impressive loan stint with Portuguese Primeira Liga outfit Boavista.

Son of Gambian legend, Biri Biri and half-brother to veteran Scorpion midfield kingpin Tijan Jaiteh, Yusupha joined Boavista at start of this just concluded season from Moroccan erstwhile league champions FUS Rabat.

The stylist playmaker has option of extending his stay at Boavista to sign a permanent contract which looks every bit now on the agenda of the Portuguese side's board.

However, process of tying down the scorpion on improved terms could be gazumped by French club Olympique Marseille whose long standing interest in the Gambia spans back from the time he scored his first goal last March against Sporting Braga.

But Marseille must fend off competitive rivalry from moneybags Monaco who appear ready to break the bank if need be to recruit the attacker.

In a show of firming up their interest, Monaco dispatched their key scout to conduct a study on the player recently.

Where Yusupha plays next will be possibly determined before end of this June.

The 24-year-old played seventeen times last season scoring four times.

