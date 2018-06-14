Botswana: Backpackers to Grow Cycling

Mochudi — Benedict Modimakwane who started Mochudi based Backpackers Cycling Club is on a mission to grow cycling in Kgatleng. Modimakwane said he started solo in 2015 but soon the community, especially youth, showed interest and Backpackers Cycling Club was born.

In an interview, Modimakwane said the club now boasted 30 school going children under the age of 15.

He said during the week, trainees were taught to ride mountain bikes and life skills while on weekends they engaged in road rides around Mochudi and participated in races outside the district.

Modimakwane said in their quest to grow the sport, they have collaborated with Dinokeng Business Expo and have organised an awareness campaign for June 30 to teach the community the importance of cycling.

The campaign, he said, would involve a cycling tour from Mochudi to Mmathubudukwane.

He said they recently celebrated the first World Bicycle Day where they rode from Morwa to Phakalane then Bokaa. Modimakwane said the club was faced with challenges which held back development programmes since some of the young cyclists did not have bicycles and few had proper cycling gear.

He said it was unfortunate that many still viewed cycling as a sport for affluent members of society.

He appealed to individuals and the business community to assist in any way they could, adding that cycling was a sport through which one could earn a living.

Source : BOPA