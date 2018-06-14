14 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Unilag Probes Lecturer Over Sexual Harassment

By Bisi Adewusi

University of Lagos (UNILAG) has set up a fact-finding panel to investigate the allegation of sexual harassment involving a lecturer in the institution as published in various social media platforms.

In a statement by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede, the university explained that the move is in line with its zero tolerance for such allegations.

Oloyede said the panel has commenced investigation into the allegation and urged members of the university community who have useful information on this specific allegation and any other one that could aid its assignment to submit memoranda to the panel.

