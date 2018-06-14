14 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Budget - Taxation Terms You Need to Know

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Edwin Okoth

What does zero rating mean? Here are some of the key taxation terms that relate to the budgeting plans -- explained:

Zero rating

When a commodity is zero rated, the government doesn't tax its sale. The manufacturers are allowed to claim credits for the value-added tax (VAT) paid on inputs.

Tax exemption

If a good or business is "exempt," the government doesn't tax the sale of the good, but producers cannot claim a credit for the VAT they pay on inputs to produce it.

Exempting breaks the VAT's chain of credits on input purchases hence raises prices and revenues.

Value-added Tax (VAT)

This is the 16 per cent taxed on goods at the point of purchase, usually borne by the consumer.

Income taxes

Taxes levied on the income you earn from employment or business

Presumptive tax

These are taxes aimed at reducing the compliance burden for small businesses

Tax base

All items or activities subject to a tax.

Tax burden

the amount of tax borne by an individual or a business depending on income and the rate applied.

Kenya

Lessons for Polls in Zimbabwe, Cameroon and DR Congo

As Zimbabwe, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) prepare to hold historic polls in July, October and… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.