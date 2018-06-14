14 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Murang'a Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting 4 Boys

By Ndungu Gachane

Police in Murang'a are hunting for a trainee teacher of a primary school in Kangema, Murang'a County who allegedly performed indecent acts on four schoolboys.

The teacher, who is also an ordained priest at African Independent Church of Africa, is accused of going into hiding after sexually assaulting a Standard Six boy on Tuesday.

He did not report for duty on Wednesday and Thursday and can not be traced at his home.

According to a relative of the victim, the boy, 11, arrived home from school late which prompted his mother to interrogate he had been doing after school hours.

"His cousin who arrived early from school said the boy had been called back to school by the suspect," an uncle of the victim said.

The boy narrated to his family how the teacher had been performing indecent acts on him by touching his private parts and inserting his fingers on his anus.

"This was shocking as the priest is a respected member of this village. He conducts Church services here,' the uncle said.

The incident was reported to Kangema Police Station

Kangema police boss Beren Kipkoech said investigations into the incident are ongoing and authorities are looking for the suspect.

Mr Kipkoech said police have received other allegations from three boys against the same suspect.

