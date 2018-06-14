14 June 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Election of Area Administrators and Managing Directors

Keren — Election of area administrators and managing directors was held at the six administrative areas in the Mogolo sub-zone.

The administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Abraham Kidane said that the objective of the elections was to replace the outgoing administrators and managing directors and to provide the residents with timely and efficient administration. He also called on the newly elected to live up to the expectations of the residents that elected them.

The newly elected area administrators and managing directors on their part expressed conviction to diligently serve their constituents.

Eritrea

