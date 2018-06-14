14 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Flooding in Parts of Cape Town As Cold Front Hits

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Bruce Davidson/Twitter
Storm approaches Cape Town (file photo).

Pre-frontal rain has caused flooding in parts of Cape Town, but no loss of life has been reported.

A powerful cold front made landfall on Thursday, and the City's Disaster Risk Management Centre reported flooding in a number of informal settlements.

"Flooding has been reported in the following informal settlements: BM Section, Green Point, Town 2 and Taiwan in Khayelitsha and Masicindane informal settlement in Strandfontein. Roofs have been blown off in Asanda Village in Strand," it said in a statement.

"A few roads have [also] been flooded across the metropole. Disaster Risk Management staff are busy with assessments and roadways are being cleared by the Roads and Stormwater Department."

But the rain has not had a significant impact on traffic in the city so far. "People are behaving. They're driving with their lights on and there are no major issues on the roads at the moment," Maxine Bezuidenhout, media spokesperson for Cape Town Traffic Services, told News24. Rainfall figures Preliminary rainfall figures in Cape Town suggest that the cold front will deliver much-needed rain to the city, which has been suffering from a drought.According to Cape Town Weather Office forecaster Kate Turner, significant rain fell on Thursday morning in the key catchment areas to feed Cape Town's dams.Here are the rainfall figures taken between 08:00 and 09:00:

- Saldanha 25mm;

More on This

- Villiersdorp 17.8mm;

- Franschhoek 16mm;

- Bellville 16.2mm;

- Slangkop (Kommetjie) 16mm;

- Cape Point 9.8mm;

- Kenilworth 11.2m.

- Mitchells Plain 11.6mm.

"This was only taken this morning and that would have been a two-hour accumulation. Those are the start of the rainfall figures," Turner told News24.

Drought

Despite the higher rainfall, Cape Town remains affected by a drought.

"From May, we've seen more frequent cold fronts through the Western Cape compared to last year, and they are pushing a bit further north compared to last year," South African Weather Service forecaster Edward Engelbrecht told News24.

Despite the welcome downpour, he warned that the drought was here to stay unless much more rain fell."We are expecting slightly above normal rainfall for the winter season. That doesn't mean that it will break the drought." Dam levels around Cape Town have increased to 32.1%, compared to 29.8% last week, and just 20.9% in 2017. Key dam Theewaterskloof lies near Villiersdorp, which received significant rain. It is currently 21.5% full.

Source: News24

More on This

Cape Town Officials On High Alert As Massive Cold Front Approaches

Cape Town traffic officials are on high alert as a powerful cold front makes landfall, with significant rainfall… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.