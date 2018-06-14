14 June 2018

South Africa: Shields Starts As England Drop Robshaw for Bloem Test

England coach Eddie Jones has named his team for Saturday's second Test against the Springboks in Bloemfontein.

Jones has made two changes to his forward pack from the side that ran out in last Saturday's 42-39 defeat in the fist Test in Johannesburg.

A fit-again Joe Launchbury replaces Nick Isiekwe at lock, while, the New Zealand-born Brad Shields replaces Chris Robshaw, who is dropped.

Mark Wilson also comes in on the bench to take Shields' spot.

Danny Cipriani is also named on the bench, replacing Piers Francis. Cipriani's last Test cap for England came against France ahead of the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

"We have come here to win the series against South Africa and the squad is ready to go out and beat them this weekend," England coach Eddie Jones said. "We have had a very good preparation this week and the intensity and executions in those sessions are going to put us in a good position for Saturday."

Kick-off for Saturday's Test is scheduled for 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

TBA

England

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Maro Itoje, 4 Joe Launchbury, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako VunipolaSubstitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Mark Wilson, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Danny Cipriani, 23 Denny Solomona

Your England team for the second Test against the @Springboks in Bloemfontein this Saturday ??Preview ? https://t.co/sZBQgmdmZq pic.twitter.com/YBI66L26by-- England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) June 14, 2018

