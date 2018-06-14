13 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Springboks Light Up the Free State

The Springboks spread some #LoveRugby in a number of Free State cities and towns on Wednesday as the build-up continues to Saturday's big Test - the second in the Castle Lager Incoming Series - against England in Bloemfontein.

The Bok squad were divided into several groups, spreading out to areas such as Welkom, Thaba 'Nchu, Bronville and Bultfontein.

The day started with an MTN signing session at Grey College in Bloemfontein, where several Boks attended a school assembly and then spent some time meeting and greeting the hundreds of young Bok fans.

Across the city at the Mimosa Mall and Loch Logan Waterfront, two more groups of players performed meet and greet duties.

And in Thaba 'Nchu, Thomas du Toit and Faf de Klerk visited a local primary school where SA Rugby opened a Boks for Books mobile library in 2015.

Meanwhile in Welkom, Rassie Erasmus and his entire coaching staff, accompanied by a group of 10 players, which included Elton Jantjies, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Robert du Preez, Marvin Orie and Oupa Mohoje, presented a clinic where the players assisted with some coaching demonstration drills.

Orie, who recently made his debut against Wales in Washington DC, said his group has a wonderful time in Welkom.

"We stopped at two schools along the route and the passion and love for the Springboks was just mind blowing," said Orie.

Mohoje said the support for the Boks in the Free State has been fantastic all week: "I'm a local in Bloemfontein and it always warms my heart to see the support the Springboks get from Free Staters, across the entire province."

