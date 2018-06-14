14 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rotich Defends 2018 Budget, the Highest in Kenya's History

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has defended the rise in yearly budgetary allocations since the Jubilee Government took over.

Rotich says the economy has, for instance, grown by an average of 5.6 per cent per year for the last five years, outperforming the average growth rates of previous five years from 2008 to 2012.

"As a country, we have come a long way. There were numerous obstacles that we found along the way. We had a huge infrastructure gaps, our capacity of producing energy were very limited, we needed to modernize the education system and the healthcare system was overstretched," Rotich said while addressing Parliament in Kenya's capital.

The Cabinet Secretary is expected to reveal how the country will finance a record Sh3 trillion budget, the biggest in Kenya's history.

"We are now relishing the benefits of an expanded economy that is more competitive, not only in the region but also in the continent," he said.

