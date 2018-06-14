South Africa: Breakthrough As Two Arrested for Car Hijacking After Shooting a Driver

press release

Two males were arrested for possession of hijacked vehicle and unlicensed firearm in Tsakane. This was after a man from Duduza, operating a local taxi had stopped and picked two passengers. As the driver was driving along the open field next to John Dube, the two (2) males suddenly pointed him with a firearm and ordered him to stop the vehicle.

Before he could stop, a shot was fired hitting him at the back of the head and he was pulled out of the vehicle and thrown to the veld. The driver managed to phone his family and they rushed to report the matter at Duduza police station. Two officers immediately issued a look out of the hijacked vehicle over the radio.

The message was picked up by a nearby flying squad vehicle and it spotted the said vehicle, and arrested the two criminals in the vehicle and recovered the firearm used. A case of hijacking was opened in Duduza and the two were detained in Tsakane for possession of hijacked vehicle and unlicensed firearm.

Duduza SAPS Station Commander Lt Col Bheki Mhlungu expressed relief in the arrest of the two and hope that a breakthrough has been made with regard to cases of hijacking of vehicles especially along the John Dube area. He further appreciated the efforts by members for swift reaction which has led to the arrest of the suspects.