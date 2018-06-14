South Africa: National Police Commissioner Commends Police in Limpopo for Arresting Alleged Cash-in-Transit King-Pin and Six Accomplices

press release

Pretoria — The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has commended the police in Limpopo for arresting an alleged cash-in-transit king-pin and six of his accomplices for possession of suspected stolen vehicles and in the process possibly foiling a robbery.

The Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Teams acted swiftly after they received information about seven suspects who were scouting the route where a cash-in-transit vehicle would pass in the Marble Hall policing precinct, Groblersdal Cluster.

The police found the suspects waiting to ambush the CIT vehicle in the bushes next to the road. On confrontation, the suspects tried to flee the scene and also attempted to dispose of their cellphones, but they were cornered and apprehended on the scene.

Preliminary investigations led the team to police barracks where one of the arrested suspect's girlfriend, allegedly a 37-year-old police constable, had parked the getaway vehicle for the suspects.

The arrested suspects are known CIT accused and some of them are currently on bail for CIT cases across the country.

The recovered items are: four stolen vehicles, gloves, balaclavas, 21 cellphones and false vehicle registration number plates.

The suspects will appear before Marble Hall Magistrate's Court tomorrow on a preliminary charge of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

The National Commissioner has commended the pro-active approach the members have taken which is in line with the current three month period of stabilisation of the recent surge in aggravated robberies in the country.

"On the 4th of June 2018, we launched the National intelligence-driven multidisciplinary high visibility stabilisation operation and it is beginning to turn the tide against crime. This arrest stopped alleged cash in transit robbers in their tracks, basically foiling a planned CIT robbery," cited General Sitole.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Major General Scheepers has already started with the expeditious internal disciplinary processes against the mentioned constable.

"We cannot continue to work with members within our ranks who allegedly choose to engage in criminal activities. We will take our blue uniform from them and they will get the orange uniform," said General Sitole.

Members of the community are encouraged to contact the police on SAPS Crime stop number 08600 10111 to report any criminal activities, callers may remain anonymous.