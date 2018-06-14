14 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Hawks Arrest Alleged Explosives King Pin

Pretoria — Concerted efforts to combat spate of cash in transit heists in the country is gaining momentum through a multi-faceted approach which centres on crime intelligence driven operations aimed at putting a stop to these incidents.

The Hawks' Firearm Control and Priority Violent Crime Unit (NBIFCPVC), Technical Operations Management Section (TOMS), TRT, NIU and K9 conducted an intelligence driven operation in Barberton and arrested a 31 year old kingpin from Pienaar for the illegal dealing and possession of explosives.

At least 18 blasting cartridges, 15 detonators, ammonium nitrate pills and detonating fuses and a cash were seized during the operation. The suspect who is believed to be linked to the alleged supply of explosives in Mpumalanga, is expected to appear at the Barberton Magistrate Court on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Hawks in Cape Town have arrested and charged Vuyolwethu Xaso (31) for a November 2017 cash in transit incident.

Xaso who is in prison for other unrelated misdemeanours, housebreaking and theft, made a brief appearance at the Vredenburg Magistrate Court on Tuesday. He allegedly accosted and threatened a security officer with a pistol after he collected cash from a safe mounted on the outside wall of at food outlet in Vredenburg.

More than R100 000 was stolen during the robbery. Xaso is expected back in court on 18 June 2018 for bail application and it will be opposed.

