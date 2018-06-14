South Africa: Pearston Police Crack the Whip On Mohair Theft

press release

The Cluster Commander for Graaff-Reinet, Brigadier Rudolph Adolph commended the outstanding efforts of our men in blue as they continue in their actions in 'taking back the streets' from criminals and gaining public confidence from the community they serve. As part of the SAPS vigilant back to basics approach to policing by members of the Graaff-Reinet Cluster, it resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old male suspect for the possession of suspected stolen goods. Due to the swift action by members of Pearston this morning, Thursday, 14 June 2018 at 02:50, 160kg of mohair to the estimated value of R50 000 was recovered.

Members from SAPS Pearston were busy conducting high visibility patrols on the Klipplaatberg Road, Pearston when they noticed at about 02:50, a suspicious white Toyota Corolla travelling on the road, with one male occupant inside the vehicle. When the driver of the white Toyota Corolla noticed the police officials, he sped off in the direction of town. Police members gave chase and the driver of the vehicle was successfully pulled off the road in Prince Street, Pearston. Officials acted promptly and discovered two bags containing mohair inside the vehicle. The 34-year-old male was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and is due to appear in the Pearston Magistrate's Court tomorrow, Friday, 15 June 2018.

Detectives are following up all possible leads to determine where the mohair was stolen and if the suspect could be linked to other related cases. Additional charges might be added once the investigations are concluded. The vehicle was also impounded. The theft of mohair remains a concern for the Graaff-Reinet Cluster as South Africa's world famous mohair industry has been concentrated mainly in the Eastern Cape for more than 173 years, and the legendary fleece of the Angora goat is often called the "Diamond Fibre". South Africa is the world's premier supplier of mohair, in quality and quantity, and is one of only a few countries that produce fleece as well as value-added products such as yarn, clothing, blankets, throws and carpets.

The Graaff-Reinet Cluster Commander, Brigadier Rudolph Adolph praised the officials and said: "the two members did a sterling job and we believe that the arrest will serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders". The Cluster Commander also encouraged the community to contact their local police station to report any criminal activities, or SAPS Crime stop number 08600 10111, as callers may remain anonymous.