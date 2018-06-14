14 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: From R9.3 Million to R3.7 Million - the Story of the Parliament Top Four's New Wheel

analysis By Marianne Merten

The Ministerial Handbook could do with some revision when it comes to the largesse it bestows on our driven officials and their deputies. In case of the Parliament's top four officers's new cars, at least some of the breaks designed to limit wasteful spending actually worked.

Parliament spent R3,669,411.95 on four Audi Q-series cars for its presiding officers and deputies that all feature panoramic glass roofs alongside individualised extras. Concluded with the hand-over of the cars in Cape Town on 31 May 2018 "with owner's manual, First Aid kit, spare keys & without any defects", according to documents Daily Maverick has seen, this vehicle procurement comes amid Parliament's pleas for more funding for what's called the "core business" of the people's Parliament - oversight, legislation and committee work.

It could have been worse - the official vehicle procurement saga could have cost taxpayers R9,337,616.56. That it didn't is the sliver of a silver lining in a four-month procurement process that saw the initial R6.04-million price tag of late January 2018 balloon to just over R9.33-million in February, according to documents seen by Daily Maverick. It was settled back at R3.66-million in May 2018, after concerns raised from within the parliamentary...

