South Africa: Removing Motsoaledi Will Not End the Health Crisis

The rot in the healthcare system is far too deep for anything other than a fundamental overhaul and a deep cleansing of corrupt officials to do the trick.

While the removal of former president Jacob Zuma was clearly a critical and necessary step in the fight against corruption in South Africa, it is not clear whether the removal of Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi would help or hinder efforts to bring an end to the crisis plaguing much of our public healthcare system. Indeed, the surrounding politics and entrenched patronage networks are such that no miracles or quick turn-arounds can be expected, irrespective of who is the minister.

That there are very serious problems in South Africa's public healthcare system is now widely acknowledged. Last week's Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) report provided evidence of system-wide dysfunction - the Life Esidimeni tragedy and the collapse of oncology services in KwaZulu-Natal provided more concrete examples of what this dysfunction means in the lives of people dependent on the system. In line with reports we've been receiving of collapsing...