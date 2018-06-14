14 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Debating Mkhwebane's Fitness to Hold the Office of Public Protector While Kicking the Can Beyond the 2019 Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Merten

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's appearance before Parliament's justice committee on Wednesday left more questions than answers. Still, she enoyed the benefit of protection from parliamentary politicking, and kicking down the road a decision on an inquiry into her removal from office.

Wednesday's justice committee meeting was a topsy-turvy affair. It wasn't Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was present during MPs' discussion of the complaint about her (un)fitness for office as justice committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga last week insisted must happen on the principle of fairness. It was DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen, the complainant, briefing MPs, although a weak earlier Motshekga insisted the author of the call for the public protector's removal from office was immaterial.

Sometimes what happens in public in Parliament has much to do with the intricacies of parliamentary politicking - be it across the institution, among political parties within a committee or even within the ANC study group component of that committee, or a combination of all the above.

Motshekga would have been reminded...

South Africa

Lessons for Polls in Zimbabwe, Cameroon and DR Congo

As Zimbabwe, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) prepare to hold historic polls in July, October and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.