South Africa: Debating Mkhwebane's Fitness to Hold the Office of Public Protector While Kicking the Can Beyond the 2019 Elections

analysis

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's appearance before Parliament's justice committee on Wednesday left more questions than answers. Still, she enoyed the benefit of protection from parliamentary politicking, and kicking down the road a decision on an inquiry into her removal from office.

Wednesday's justice committee meeting was a topsy-turvy affair. It wasn't Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was present during MPs' discussion of the complaint about her (un)fitness for office as justice committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga last week insisted must happen on the principle of fairness. It was DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen, the complainant, briefing MPs, although a weak earlier Motshekga insisted the author of the call for the public protector's removal from office was immaterial.

Sometimes what happens in public in Parliament has much to do with the intricacies of parliamentary politicking - be it across the institution, among political parties within a committee or even within the ANC study group component of that committee, or a combination of all the above.

Motshekga would have been reminded...