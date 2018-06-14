13 June 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: MEC Helen Saul's-August On Ongoing Strike At Eastern Cape Health Facilities

Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Ms Helen Saul's-August reminds Health Professionals that they signed an oath to serve as well as the applicable conditions which allows for the grievances and disputes to be attended to.

The department has received a report of an illegal strike at Port Alfred Hospital where essential nurses, porters and clerks embarked on illegal strike today. The workers have since agreed to return to their work stations.

The department has also received complaints from the public about incidents of non-response to emergency calls by emergency personnel. The Emergency Service Employees also picketed outside the head offices at Dukumbana building today.

This is despite the fact that there is a meeting between MEC Helen Sauls-August and Nehawu representatives today. Tomorrow she will meet with another union that also represents the emergency workers.

"Health Professionals and employees must understand that healthcare services is an essential service. Employees must operate and handle their grievances within the confines of essential service which prohibits essential service employees from embarking on strike," MEC Helen Sauls-August said.

The department will do everything to ensure that the Eastern Cape people receive quality Health Care Service without any compromise, MEC Helen Sauls-August concluded.

South Africa

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

