South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Engages With Indlulamithi South Africans Scenario Planning Towards 2030

President Ramaphosa has today, 13 June 2018, received a briefing on the Indlulamithi South African Scenarios towards 2030. The South African Scenarios is an independent project initiated by respected academic Dr Somadoda Fikeni, multinational Anglo American and the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA) and is aimed at framing a national conversation, beyond the current national trajectory, to answer the question "what would a socially cohesive South Africa look like, and to what degree is it attainable by 20 30". The meeting was attended by Dr Fikeni and steering committee members Ms Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya and Mr Uwais Razack.

The Indlulamithi South Africans Scenarios 2030 considers amongst others, the economy, work and society, environmental justice, reconciliation and redress and crime and safety. President Ramaphosa has welcomed the initiative saying: "Any nation that seeks progress and development must be able to first envision it. The Indlulamithi Scenarios help the country understand the possible paths it can take and what needs to be done now to ensure that it takes the path of greatest cohesion, prosperity and equality."

The Indlulamithi South African Scenarios 2030 will be launched on 21 June 2018 at the Kyalami Theatre on the Track.

