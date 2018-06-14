Liberia African Methodist Episcopal University Graduates Over 200

Paynesville — With cars honking, families cheering and dancing and scores of people wrapping up gifts, the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sport Complex on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 was a place of joyous attraction.

Family members and other loved ones pulled out in their numbers to witness the graduation ceremony of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU).

It was the 18th commencement convocation of the University and 234 students from the three major colleges earned a bachelor degree in nine fields of study.

Serving as guest speaker at the occasion, former Montserrado County Electoral District #1 Representative, Josephine George Francis, urged the graduates to chase their dreams if they are to be successful citizens for tomorrow.

The former Montserrado lawmaker pointed out that despite the many hurdles along the way, success is sure, and as such, the graduates must press forward until their goals in life are met.

She called on them (graduates) to take responsibility of their own life, because "everyone has their own destiny in their own hands rather than making excuses for life failure".

"Life by itself is difficult; it has challenges, but we must try to chase our dreams despite these hurdles," she told the graduates.

"As you walk out of the walls of the AMEU, I say to you that success is yours. Don't make excuses for whatever failure in life, because that is never the end. As you come along, there will be disappointments along the way, there will be failures, but don't ever forget that you have a goal to fulfill. Never give up on your dream."

Madam Francis, who is also a farmer and politician by profession, further called on the graduates to consider agriculture as a means of making a livelihood by giving attention to the sector.

"Don't depend on government for everything, because the government doesn't have the capacity to do all for you. And that is why you need to consider the agricultural sector as well. Detail your vision and keep your mind opened because it is the recipe for success," she said.

In brief remarks, the President of the AMEU, Dr. Joseph T. Isaac, lauded the graduates for their milestone achievement.

Dr. Isaac then conferred a Doctor of Humane Letters (HLD) Honoris Causa on the guest speaker of the day, Madam George.

Also, Fatee Wollo-Ziegler, the valedictorian of this year's graduating class recalled the challenges of their education sojourn.

"That journey consisted of three mountains to climb every day. Climbing those mountains, we brought with us ignorance, indiscipline, frustration, anger, depression and we were met with Faith, leadership, stewardship, training, discipline, integrity, determination and hard-work and well, we did it," the valedictorian said in her congratulation message.

Located on Camp Johnson Road in Monrovia, the University was established in 1995 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church and chartered by the Liberian Legislature in 1996.