Former TV anchor Janet Mbugua is navigating through her second pregnancy fashionably.

Janet, currently holidaying in Paris with her husband Eddie Ndichu, has slayed in rompers and bodycons.

The soon-to-be mother shared photos of her Paris trip that saw many users comment how lovely she looked.

In one photo in front of the Eiffel tower, she wore a black bodycon dress that displayed her curves for everyone to see.