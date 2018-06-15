Photo: Kevin Odit/Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hand with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho during the official opening of the Dongo Kundu bypass in Mombasa.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday announced that the the government will conduct a lifestyle audit of all public officers.

President Kenyatta said all public servants, including himself and Deputy President William Ruto, will be asked to explain the source of their wealth and all those found to have plundered public coffers will be put to task to explain the source of their wealth.

"Those found culpable will be taken to where they belong - in prison," the President said.

He made the announcement during the officials opening of the Dongo Kundu bypass in Mombasa on Thursday.

He said public servants hiding behind the names of their wives and children will also be smoked out in the audit.

On Wednesday, the President directed all government entities and public owned institutions publish full details of tenders and awards from July 1.

The publication will allow members of the public to access the information including details of the items or services purchased, contract prices, and the particulars of the suppliers including owners, directors and beneficial ownership.

On Thursday, the President insisted that the war against corruption will no know tribe or political affiliation one belongs to.

"Corruption must end and those trying to politicise the issue will not succeed. A thief is a thief, he has no tribe. You cannot use your tribe to shield and justify yourself. We cannot afford to trivialise graft by politicking ," said the President.