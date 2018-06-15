14 June 2018

South Africa: Police Hunt for Suspects in Eersterust Police Station Attack

A mob attacked the Eersterus police station near Mamelodi east of Pretoria on Thursday night.

Police have activated a 72-hour reaction plan to hunt down the suspects responsible for the vandalism of Eersterust police station in Tshwane on Thursday.

An unconfirmed number of residents allegedly stormed into the client service centre at Eersterust police station and caused damage to the windows, doors and computers.

A plasma television and a bag containing a service pistol belonging to a police officer on duty were taken, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

"Preliminary information indicates that at least two petrol bombs were thrown into the CSC (client service centre), but failed to explode," she said.

No injuries have been reported.

Peters confirmed that one suspect had been brought in for questioning. He said police believe that there are "criminal elements within the community who are taking advantage of the service delivery protest".

Source: News24

South Africa

